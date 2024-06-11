However, in the past, you might have felt the need to ride on the pavement at the last minute due to hazardous situations.

But when it comes to knowing The Highway Code as a cyclist, you might be wondering what you need to know for the next time you’re out and about.

Just one of the important rules you need to be aware of is if it is against the law to ride your bike on the pavement. These are the rules you need to know.

Is it against the law to ride a bike on the pavement?





Rule 64 of The Highway Code states “you MUST NOT cycle on a pavement.”

Meanwhile, Section 72 and the Highway Act 1853 explain there will be: “Penalty on persons committing nuisances by riding on footpaths - if any person shall wilfully ride upon any footpath or causeway by the side of any road made or set apart for the use or accommodation of foot passengers.”

When it comes to cyclists “sharing a space” with pedestrians and horse riders, Rule 63 of The Highway Code outlines what you should do.

It implies: When riding in places where sharing with pedestrians, horse riders or horse-drawn vehicles is permitted, take care when passing pedestrians and horse riders, especially children, older adults or disabled people.

“Slow down when necessary and let them know you are there; for example, by ringing your bell (it is recommended that a bell is fitted to your bike), or by calling out politely.

“Remember that pedestrians may be deaf, blind or partially sighted and that this may not be obvious.”

It adds: “Do not pass pedestrians, horse riders or horse drawn vehicles closely or at high speed, particularly from behind.

“You should not pass a horse on their left. Remember that horses can be startled if passed without warning. Always be prepared to slow down and stop when necessary.”

Can you get fined for riding a bike on the pavement?





On the Slater and Gordon Lawyers website, it explains: “The offence of riding a bike on the pavement is punishable by an on-the-spot fine, a fixed penalty notice (FPN) of £30.

“This is charged under Schedule 3 and Section 51 of the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.”

The legal experts advise people might also choose to cycle on pavements when roads are congested or children are involved due to safety concerns.

“Children under the age of 10 are also under the age of criminal responsibility, but it’s important to be aware that this age drops to eight years old for those cycling in Scotland,” Slater and Gordon Lawyers add.