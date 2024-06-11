Anthony Groves, 31, of Penclawdd, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with wounding without intent and assault by beating.

The offences were alleged to have taken place at Llety Cynin – a converted coach house on a working dairy farm near St Clears – on October 21.

He pleaded guilty to both offences on June 6.

Groves was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court to be sentenced on June 27.