A MAN has admitted attacking one man and wounding another at a four-star hotel.
Anthony Groves, 31, of Penclawdd, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with wounding without intent and assault by beating.
The offences were alleged to have taken place at Llety Cynin – a converted coach house on a working dairy farm near St Clears – on October 21.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He pleaded guilty to both offences on June 6.
Groves was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court to be sentenced on June 27.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here