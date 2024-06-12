The six defendants were charged with failing to provide a breath sample to police, keeping an unlicensed vehicle, and keeping vehicles which did not meet insurance requirements.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

MATTHEW ENGLISH, 49, of Watkiss Way in the Grangetown area of Cardiff, admitted not providing a sample of breath whilst being in charge of a vehicle in Saundersfoot.

The offence was alleged to have taken place on April 1.

English pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 30.

He was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

English must also pay £400 in costs and a £114 surcharge, and was banned from driving for six months.

MARK DAVID JOHN, 51, of Delapoer Drive in Haverfordwest, was found guilty of keeping an unlicensed Renault Trafic on October 14.

The previous licence expired on July 24.

John was found guilty after the offence was proved in John’s absence on May 31 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

He was ordered to pay a £440 fine, £140 in costs, and £106.67 of vehicle excise back duty.

JAMES LONGSTAFF, of Bro Dawel in Solva, has been found guilty of keeping a Toyota Yaris on November 23 which did not meet the insurance requirements.

He was found guilty after the offence was proved in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 31.

Longstaff was fined £207, and was ordered to pay £140 in costs and an £83 surcharge.

DANIEL EDWARDS, of Redberth, near Tenby, was found guilty of keeping a Ford Focus which did not meet insurance requirements on December 7.

He was found guilty after the offence was proved in his absence at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 31.

Edwards was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £140 in costs, and an £88 surcharge.

CARL PALERMO, of Stephen Street in Milford Haven, has been fined for keeping a Vauxhall Combo on December 21 which didn’t meet insurance requirements.

Palermo was fined £60 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 31, and was also ordered to pay £140 in costs and a £24 surcharge.

KATIE HAWKINS, of Rose Avenue of Merlin’s Bridge, has been ordered to pay just under £200 for keeping a Fiat Tipo which did not meet insurance requirements on February 1.

Hawkins was fined £69 at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on May 31. She must also pay £100 in costs and a £28 surcharge.