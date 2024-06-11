Shane Thomas, 26, of Tenby Court in Monkton, was accused of two offences of assault by beating of an emergency worker relating to an incident on High Street on May 29.

He pleaded guilty to both charges at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 31.

Thomas was sentenced to an 18-month community order, as part of which he must complete a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He must also pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.