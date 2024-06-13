The three defendants were charged with offences of assault by beating and also of breaching a stalking order.

The cases were heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

ROBERT INNES, 53, of Cwmfelin Mynach, has been charged with breaching a court order imposed to protect two women from stalking.

Innes was made subject to a stalking order at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 23 last year.

It is alleged that he breached the terms of this order on June 5 by entering information online referring to the two women or members of their family.

Innes’ case came before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on June 6, and he was granted bail.

He will appear at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on June 25 to enter a plea.

BYRON ROWLANDS, 21, of Baring Gould Way in Merlin’s Bridge, has admitted attacking a woman in Haverfordwest.

Rowlands was charged with assault by beating in relation to an alleged attack on June 5.

He pleaded guilty at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on June 6.

Rowlands was granted bail, and the case was adjourned for the preparation of a pre-sentence report. He will appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court for sentence on June 27.

LISA JENKINS, 38, of no fixed abode, was accused of attacking a man in Llanelli on May 17.

Jenkins pleaded guilty to assault by beating, and was fined £120 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on May 20.

She must also pay £85 in court costs.