These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance, structural, survey, emergency and improvement works set to be carried out during the week.

The closures are set to take place in various locations up and down the M4 including on the Prince of Wales Bridge and near Newport, Port Talbot and Porthcawl, with all of them having the potential to disrupt travel to and from Pembrokeshire.

These are the sections of the M4, according to Traffic Wales, that will experience road closures this week (June 10 to 16).

M4 road closures this week (June 10 to 16)

You can see live traffic updates by visiting our website here.

M4, westbound - Junction 22 to 23: The M4 will be closed westbound between Junction 22 (Pilning/Prince of Wales Bridge) to Junction 23 (Rogiet) overnight from Friday (June 14) until Saturday (June 15) due to maintenance work.

The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am and diversions will be in place.

7 common speed camera myths

M4, eastbound - Junction 23a to 22: The M4 will be closed eastbound between Junction 23a (Magor) to Junction 22 (Pilning/Prince of Wales Bridge) overnight from Thursday (June 13) until Friday (June 14) due to maintenance work.

The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am and diversions will be in place.

M4, westbound - Junction 37: The onslip westbound on the M4 at junction 37 (Pyle) will be closed from Wednesday (June 13) to Saturday (June 15) due to surveys being carried out.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm until 6am and diversions will be in place.

🚧 Roadworks 🚧



📍 #M4 J38 Margam | 📅 10/06 - 13/06 ⌚ 20:00 - 06:00



Eastbound closure (Between the slip roads) ⛔



Diversion in place. pic.twitter.com/MgKL4ofF95 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 11, 2024

M4, eastbound - Junction 38: The M4 will be closed eastbound between the offslip and onslip at junction 38 (Margam) from Monday (June 10) to Thursday (June 13) due to structural inspections being carried out.

The closures will take place each night from 8pm until 6am and there will be diversions in place.

M4, westbound - Junction 41: The onslip westbound on the M4 at junction 41 (Pentyla/Baglan) will be closed until June 28 due to improvement works.

The closures will take place each night between 8pm and 6am and diversions will be in place.

These works have been ongoing since June 2.​

M4, westbound - junction 47: The M4 will be closed westbound at junction 47 (Penllergaer) will be closed overnight between Tuesday (June 11) and Sunday June 16) due to emergency works.

These closures will take place each night between 8pm and 6am.

For more information on these or any other traffic warnings, visit the Traffic Wales website or social media pages.