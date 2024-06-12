In January, Darryl Evans was jailed for a total of eight years, having been convicted of 26 charges of fraud and one charge of theft.

Following an almost three-week trial in December, the jury deliberated for around two hours and 45 minutes before returning guilty verdicts on each of the 27 charges.

It was alleged that 62-year-old Evans conned his victims in to handing him more than half a million pounds between 2013 and 2020.

In what was since described by one of the victims as a “Ponzi scheme”, he convinced friends and acquaintances to make high value payments which he said he would put into investment schemes on their behalf.

In reality, he was out of work and funding his own lifestyle.

The theft charge related to Evans making himself the executor of a will and paying money directly in to his own bank account before it “disappeared within days”.

Sentencing Evans, Judge Paul Thomas KC said: “In over 40 years in these criminal courts, I do not remember ever dealing with someone as fundamentally dishonest as you.

“Over a period of several years, you cynically and ruthlessly and dishonestly took in excess of half a million pounds.

“Many of these people who fell victim to your dishonesty considered you to be their friend. You knew many of them could not afford to lose the money you were taking from them.”

Fraudster Darryl Evans was jailed for eight years in January. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Evans returned to Swansea Crown Court for a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing, where prosecutor Robin Rouch said the defendant had benefitted to the sum of £629,926.17 from his offending.

However, the defendant, of Green Court Crescent in Tenby, only had £16,736.11 which could be seized to repay his victims.

Mr Rouch said the available money had been paid into a Co-op bank account set up by Evans and could directly be traced from the estate of the person he acted as an executor for.

None of the other victims’ money could be traced to that account, he said.

Judge Thomas asked whether Evans owned any property which could be sold to repay some of the other victims.

“Extensive enquiries have been made,” Mr Rouch said. “There’s nothing.”

Judge Thomas ruled that the money will be split between the two beneficiaries of the estate.

“The money will be paid,” he said. “There’s nothing you can do to either facilitate it or thwart it.

“The money will be taken from your account. It will be done without your involvement.”

He added: “It’s unfortunate for other investors who have lost rather more.”