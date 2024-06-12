Greenhill School in Tenby put its regularly-rehearsed lockdown procedures into place after the person was spotted at around 10.45am.

The situation was resolved ‘swiftly’ said headteacher David Haynes in a message to parents and carers.

He assured them that all staff and pupils were safe and well and praised them for their ‘calm and measured response’.

Head's message

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, yesterday, Mr Haynes said: “I wish to update you about a a situation this morning which required the school to be placed into lockdown as per our agreed and rehearsed procedures.

“Firstly, I want to reassure you at the outset that all pupils and staff are safe and well and that the situation was resolved swiftly.

'Unauthorised person'





“At approximately 10.45am, staff became aware of an unauthorised person on the school grounds, When approached by a member of staff, the person made comments which suggested they may try to access the school building. This was reported to a senior member of staff and the lockdown procedure implemented.

"Police were also contacted.

“As per the lockdown procedures, the building was checked by designated members of staff to ensure it was safe and no authorised persons were found. A short time later, it was determined that the person had left the school grounds and normal school business had been resumed.

“I am pleased that the lockdown procedures that we rehearse regularly were implemented swiftly and thank staff and pupils for their calm and measured response."