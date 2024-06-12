The parking spaces often featuring a graphic of a happy family or a pram are typically larger and closer to stores to make the experience easier and safer for parents with young children.

While there are often plenty of parking spaces to choose from, sometimes the limited amount of spaces can result in you parking in a parent and child space.

But like any designated space, it can leave you to panic that you may be handed a ticket or fine for parking in a certain space.

What are parent and child parking spaces?





Typically found in private car parks, often supermarkets, parent and child bays are wider spaces made to help parents move their young children.

With space for large pushchairs and child carriers, the parents and child spaces are often key for busy parents.

The parking spaces are normally close to the front of the car park and feature a graphic of an adult or child.

Can I be fined for parking in a parent-and-child space?





According to the RAC, it is not illegal to park in a parent-and-child space if you don't have a child under 12 years old.

However, you could still be hit with a Parking Charge Notice (PCN) in some cases.

As most supermarket car parks are private, rules are enforced by the landowners or the firm allocated to look after the car park.

The RAC shares that most firms are part of the British Parking Association (BPA) and follow their rules and code of practice, meaning you could receive a fine for breaking their rules.

If the car park is not part of the BPA, it could be part of the Accredited Trade Associate (ATA) which has its own set of rules.

If you are worried about receiving a fine for parking in a parent and child space, it's best to avoid the parking bay or check with the car park owner on their own rules.