Leon Vernon-White – described by his family as ‘free-spirited’ and a ‘character’ – was reported missing in the River Teifi near Cardigan on Thursday June 6.

His body was recovered from the water near Cardigan Bridge in the early hours of the following morning following a multi-agency search.

The HM Coastguard helicopter is pictured over the River Teifi near Cardigan Bridge during last week's search. (Image: Becky-Jayne Jones)

Leon, who was 24, was from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire

His family said he was a very familiar face in Tewkesbury, where he often sang and played his guitar in the street.

"He was free-spirited and had the ability to put a smile on everyone's face," the family said in a statement.

"He could be mischievous and stubborn but also caring, loving and terribly loyal. He would always entertain those who knew him.

"He would describe himself as a jewellery artist, a musician and someone who was interested in science. He really was a character and had a large group of friends.

"He will be a huge loss, and there will always be love in our hearts for him."

The family also thanked the emergency services that were involved in the search – which included Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and the RNLI - and were also grateful for the support they have received from friends and family.