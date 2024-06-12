The alarm was raised after the person – understood to be a young man – was seen on the wrong side of the handrails on the bridge over Westfield Pill, Neyland.

A call from the coastguard reporting the sighting of the person led to the launch of Angle all-weather lifeboat at 7.09pm on Monday June 10.

Person in the water

As the crew were preparing to launch, they were told that the person had jumped off the bridge, and was in the water below.

Dyfed-Powys Police and the crews from four Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service stations – Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock and Carmarthen - also attended the scene, with Dale, St Govan’s and Tenby Coastguard Rescue Teams also tasked to assist.

He was recovered from the river by members of the public and given first aid by fire and rescue crews before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Casualty care equipment

While en route to the incident, the crew of Angle lifeboat, prepared its Y-boat and casualty care equipment.

In a post on Facebook, Angle RNLI said: “As the lifeboat was approaching Neyland, the coastguard informed the crew that the casualty had been recovered from the water by members of the public and was now in the care of the ambulance service, fire service and police officers.

“The crew were stood down, where the lifeboat returned to station and was readied for further service by 8pm."