Prosecutor Regan Walters told Swansea Crown Court that Mathew Reading attacked a man in a pub in Fishguard on January 27.

Reading punched the man – who’s arm was in a cast – and whilst the man was on the floor, he was kicked – although Mr Walters said it wasn’t clear who kicked him.

The defendant was arrested and was released on bail as the police investigated the incident.

However, on the evening of January 31, the man’s wife and their 12-year-old son, who is non-verbal autistic – were at home when their dog started barking. The boy went to the door to see what was happening.

“The defendant was standing with his penis exposed and he was urinating on the drive,” Mr Walters said.

Reading shouted “You’re having it” and when the boy’s mum came to the door, he told her to “f*** off”.

Mr Walters said Reading brandished his middle finger towards the house as he urinated on the drive, before then moving towards the house. The boy’s mum shut the door to keep the defendant out, and Reading was arrested early the next morning.

The boy’s mum told the court, via a statement read out by Mr Walters, that she was “alarmed and distressed” by the defendant’s “completely out of order” behaviour.

Reading answered no comment to all questions in interview, but pleaded guilty in the magistrates’ court to exposure and witness intimidation – relating to his going to the man’s home days after his arrest for the attack.

He was later charged with common assault relating to the pub attack, which he admitted and will be sentenced for this at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on June 13.

Mr Walters told the court that the man Reading assaulted was not at home at the time as he was in hospital following the attack.

The defendant, of Maes Y Llan in Dinas Cross, has 22 previous convictions for 30 offences.

Caitlin Brazel said that Reading had been in custody since February 2 and had served the equivalent of an eight-month sentence.

“His actions on that occasion were not sexually motivated, but stemmed from a foolish and drunkenly motivated decision to urinate on the complainant’s driveway,” she said.

Ms Brazel said two family tragedies in 2019 “sent [Reading] in to a downward spiral”, but that he now “feels like a reformed man”.

Judge Paul Thomas KC described the initial pub attack as “a particularly cowardly attack”.

He jailed Reading for eight months for witness intimidation, and a further two months for exposure. Reading must also register as a sex offender for seven years.

The complainant was also granted a two-year restraining order.