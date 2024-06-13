Customers of Savers on Haverfordwest's Riverside Quay were saddened earlier this year when the bargain chain confirmed it would be closing this summer after many years in the location.

A spokesperson for the health, home and beauty retailer said that it was hoped that the staff from the Haverfordwest store would be able to take up positions at other local Savers outlets, which are in Tenby and Carmarthen.

In a notice on the shop door and in a post on Facebook, Haverfordwest Savers said that its final day of trading will be this Saturday (June 15).

The closure notice on the shop door. (Image: Savers)

The post said: "It is with great sadness that Haverfordwest Savers will be closing its doors for the last time on Saturday 15th June.

"Management and team would like to take this opportunity to thank all our amazing customers, past and present, for your custom and support, and wish you all well in the future.

"Thank you all."