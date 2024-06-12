Some may have even experienced a bird flying into their window (on many occasions).

But if you find yourself unfortunately discovering an injured bird, you might be wondering what you should do and who you should call for help.

Let’s see the correct steps when dealing with an injured bird and the right organisations to contact.

Who to call for an injured bird

Due to the RSPB being a conservation charity, they don’t have “the expertise or facilities to rescue birds or to provide advice or help with the welfare of individual wild animals or pets” and in short, you need to contact a local wildlife rescue.

The RSPB website adds: “Our area of expertise is protecting habitats, preserving and recovering species populations, connecting people to nature and helping fight the nature and climate emergency.”

However, the wildlife experts have recommended organisations and charities which are much better suited for dealing with injured birds.

Sometimes it can be stressful for wild animals to be taken into captivity, reports RSPB and in some circumstances, it may be in their best interest to leave them be.

The charity explains: “So, if you’re worried about an animal and you’re unsure what to do, we’d recommend contacting a wildlife rescue for advice before taking any action.

“It’s often in the best interest of the animal to find help locally. This can be quicker and reduce the need for transportation which is stressful for wildlife.”

One of the best ways to find a local wildlife centre near you is to visit the RSPCA centre here.

This includes searching your address on directories such as www.helpwildlife.co.uk.

Additionally, all vets “should provide emergency first aid treatment to wildlife free of charge,” according to the RSPB.

The organisation continues: “Some vets may limit access to their buildings due to avian flu but should still be able to see birds outside.

“If the vet decides that the animal requires additional longer-term care in the form of rehabilitation, the animal can be transported to a local wildlife rescue.”

What to do if you find an injured bird

As bird flu is still affecting many birds across the UK, if you find an injured or sick bird, don’t touch it – the RSPCA advises you to read about the latest bird flu advice before you do anything else.

You should also check whether it is an adult or baby as it’s “very common” to find baby birds on the ground in spring and summer.

If you think the bird is only injured and not unwell, try to place the bird in a well-ventilated box.

The RSPCA adds: “If the bird appears to have recovered within two hours, open the box to see if the bird will fly away."

If the bird still seems stunned and unable to fly after two hours, you should contact your local wildlife centre or the RSCPA.