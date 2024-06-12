A40 closed in both directions following crash - LIVE

- The A40 is closed in both directions between Llandovery and Llanwrda following a crash this afternoon.
- Diversions are in place, but police are advising that these are not suitable for HGVs.
- Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for further information.
