Western Telegraph
News County News Local News Business Health news Editor's Pick Farming News Crime
Western Telegraph

A40 closed in both directions following crash - LIVE

Live

A40 closed both directions after crash - LIVE

Emergency
Llandovery
By Ruth Davies

  • The A40 is closed in both directions between Llandovery and Llanwrda following a crash this afternoon.
  • Diversions are in place, but police are advising that these are not suitable for HGVs.
  • Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for further information.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos