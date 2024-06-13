David Davies, 31, of George Street, and the victim were drinking separately in The Lord Kitchener pub in Milford Haven in to the early hours of April 6.

Prosecutor Georgia Donohue said that they passed each other in the street after they left.

“A few words were exchanged before the defendant punched him in the face,” she said.

Th victim was thrown to the floor, where Davies straddled him and continued to punch him in the face. When he got off, he the kicked the victim three times.

Ms Donohue said the defendant was seen by a witness filming the assault – which lasted around two minutes – on his mobile phone.

The men were separated by the witness, and the victim was eventually able to stand and walk home.

Ms Donohue said he suffered two black eyes, a split lip, swelling on his nose, and was coughing up blood the next morning – although he didn’t know whether this was internal or from his split lip.

Davies attended Haverfordwest Police Station and was arrested on suspicion of assault.

His shoes – which he confirmed to the officers were the same ones he had worn on the night of the assault – had blood marks on them, Ms Donohue said.

After being shown the CCTV footage, Davies made full admissions. He told the officers he had “been in the pub since it opened at 11am” and “had drunk 20 pints of cider alongside some spiced rum”.

He admitted his actions were disproportionate, and that while he couldn’t remember the finer details he accepted he assaulted the victim.

Davies, who has three previous convictions for eight offences, pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jon Tarrant said Davies had not offended since 2013 and had no history of violent offences.

“Fortunately this was an attempt and there was no more serious injuries,” he said.

Mr Tarrant said the victim and Davies’ ex-partner had an affair two years ago, and although Davies had made comments about the victim during that period, it had never resulted in violence.

He said Davies had argued with his ex-partner on the morning of the attack, and was asked to leave after his youngest child saw the argument. He then went to the pub.

“He accepts he had consumed an enormous amount of alcohol,” Mr Tarrant said. He said it had added up to “a perfect storm” when he came across the victim that night.

Judge Paul Thomas KC described Davies attack as “cowardly and vicious”.

“It was a sustained and merciless beating,” he said.

“You acted out of both jealousy and revenge, served cold in this instance.”

Davies was jailed for two years and two months.

He had also been charged with strangling a woman on April 5, which he denied. The prosecution offered no evidence, and Judge Thomas entered a not guilty verdict.