The James Joyce will now be making the crossing until the end of the month, when the Isle of Innisfree takes over.

Ferry-watchers can be forgiven for thinking that the James Joyce bears more than a passing similarity to the Oscar Wilde – the ferry which has been on the route as the temporary replacement for Norbay since the start of June.

That’s because it’s the same ship...

For at the start of the week, the Oscar Wilde was re-named the James Joyce.

The newly-named James Joyce sails down the Milford Haven waterway this week. (Image: George Holland)

To add to any confusion, the name Oscar Wilde has now been given to the recently-acquired former Spirit of Britain, which will join the Dover to Calais route later this month, freeing up the Isle of Innisfree for the Pembroke to Rosslare route.

An Irish Ferries spokesperson said: “Irish Ferries has a proud tradition of extending its Irish heritage through the naming of its ships after famous Irish writers and their works of literature.

"In keeping with this, Irish Ferries is pleased to announce that the ship currently called Oscar Wilde is to be renamed the James Joyce.

“The new James Joyce ferry was appropriately built by the same shipbuilders as the Ulysses (named after Joyce’s most celebrated novel).

“The legendary Irish novelist, poet and literary critic needs little introduction and is regarded as one of the most influential and important writers of the 20th century with a unique writing style.

The Spirit of Britain has now been named the Oscar Wilde. This is the third time that Irish Ferries have named a ship after the Irish author. (Image: Irish Ferries Enthusiasts)

"Irish Ferries is also pleased to confirm that the recently acquired Spirt of Britain will be renamed as Oscar Wilde. The Oscar Wilde will join the Irish Ferries fleet on the Dover to Calais route later this month."

Andrew Sheen, managing director at Irish Ferries, said: “We are delighted to confirm the ship names James Joyce and Oscar Wilde, which will continue our proud heritage of Irish literary connections on our routes aligned to Irish Ferries’ award-winning hospitality and outstanding service for our freight and passenger customers."