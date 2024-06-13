Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed this morning that the male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene of the collision which took place at around 1.05pm.

The road between Llanwrda and Llandovery was subsequently closed for ten hours.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.

The incident was also attended by Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) crews from Llandovery and Llandeilo; the Wales Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews administered CPR to the motorcyclist and utilised a defibrillator.

"Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene."

Fire crews left the scene at 2.46pm.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 1.05pm, Wednesday, 12th June 2024.

"A beige Volkswagen campervan and a blue and white Honda motorcycle collided on the A40 between Llanwrda and Llandovery.

"Sadly, the male rider of the motorcycle died at the scene.

"The road was closed and reopened at about 11.15pm."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone living or travelling on the A40 between Llandeilo and the collision site, between 12.30pm and 1pm, with dashcam or ring doorbell footage, is asked to contact police.

This can be done online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

The reference to be quoted is: DP-20240612-270.