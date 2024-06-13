Transport for Wales’ new Class 197s made their first their first appearance on the line between Swansea/Carmarthen and Pembroke Dock on Monday, June 10.

The majority of the trains, at the CAF train factory in Llanwern, Newport, will run three carriages, although they can run with up to four to boost capacity over the busy summer season.

Marie Daly, chief customer and culture officer at Transport for Wales, said: “Since the first of our brand new trains came into service last year we’ve been working hard to add more routes across Wales.

“We’re delighted to be able to start running new trains on the Pembroke line in time for the summer holiday period.

“Transport for Wales is committed to providing people with an alternative to using cars and these new trains are comfortable with improved seating, air conditioning and customer information.”

There will be a total of 77 of the Class 197 trains operating throughout Wales and along its border routes once all in service, forming the backbone of the mainline fleet.

Customers may still see some of the older trains in operation as the new fleet is introduced, however these will gradually be phased out over the coming years.