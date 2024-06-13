The awards ceremony took place on Monday (June 10) and saw the top 100 restaurants in the UK named.

A host of other accolades were also handed out at the event including awards for national restaurant, gastropub and chef of the year.

The best restaurants in the UK

The top 100 best restaurants in the UK, according to the National Restaurant Awards, are:

The Pembrokeshire restaurant named among the best in the UK

Annwn - located in Narberth in Pembrokeshire - was named the 67th best restaurant in the UK at the national awards.

The Narberth-based restaurant describes itself as "a Welsh food movement" that pays homage to its Welsh surroundings and landscapes, according to the national awards.

Describing what visitors to Annwn can expect, the National Restaurant Awards said: "Here chef-patron Matt Powell serves a single 10-course menu that changes during the seasons using ingredients that are not only local to the area, including many that are foraged close by - often within walking distance of the restaurant - but those that support sustainable producers and the country’s wild ecosystems.

"A meal at Annwn starts with a selection of snacks, that might include bread ‘cooked on the planc’ and seasonal offerings such as cured and air-dried meats before getting to the heart of the matter with a procession of dishes that celebrate Pembrokeshire’s bounty and which feature some unusual and not often used ingredients."Plating is meticulous, with dishes served on a wide variety of crockery and items from the natural world to accentuate the restaurant’s natural approach.

"By contrast, the dining room is less formal than the food’s presentation might suggest, with wooden tables and chairs, dark slate flooring, and vintage furniture creating a rustic but comfortable space in tune with its surroundings."

People who have been to Annwn seem to agree with the high praise with the restaurant boasting a 5 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor from 32 reviews.

One visitor, commenting on Tripadvisor, said: "An incredible, hidden gem of Pembrokeshire, inconspicuously located on Narberth High St.

"Understated, modern traditional decor juxtaposed with an inventively and lovingly created menu of locally sourced Welsh food: an evening spent at Annwn with Matt and Naomi is an absolute treat.

"Order a glass of mead with the Mead So Sweet course - it’s a glorious memory that will stay with me for a long time!"