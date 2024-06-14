Timothy Lovell of Under the Hills, Haverfordwest, was taken to court following a Pembrokeshire County Council Trading Standards investigation.

Customers had complained about Lovell carrying out work without providing paperwork with essential details such as his business address and cancellation rights, contravening Consumer Protection under Unfair Trading Regulations.

Lovell faced two charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court May 23, pleading guilty to both and receiving a £300 fine for each.

He was also ordered to pay additional costs of £250 and a £240 victim surcharge.

Jeff Beynon, public protection manager at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: "We are pleased with the guilty pleas and the level of fines imposed by Magistrates.

"We hope this case will be a reminder that essential paperwork must be provided when work is agreed."

To make a complaint about work carried out at home, contact the Citizens Advice consumer service on 0808 223 1133 for English language or 0808 223 1144 for Welsh language. The information will be shared with the Trading Standards team.