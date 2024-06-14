Windrush Day is a commemoration in the UK to honour the contributions of migrants to its post-war economy.

It particularly celebrates the Afro-Caribbeans who began arriving on HMT Empire Windrush in 1948.

Those who came to their ‘mother country’ in this way became known as The Windrush Generation.

Tenby’s event will take place on Saturday June 15 at the Augustus Place Community Hall between 3pm and 6pm, and everyone is welcome, said the town’s community engagement officer, Anne Draper.

She explained: “It’s to celebrate everyone who has come to live in a new place, or whose family has done so at some time.

“You or your relatives might have come from another country, or from not far up the road, everyone has helped to make Tenby the great place that it is and should be celebrated.

"If you and your family have lived in Tenby for as long as anyone can remember, then that is worth celebrating too!

“There will be a performance from the One Voice Choir, a talk from a Windrush elder who is coming down from Cardiff especially; poetry and storytelling.

"It would be really great if people could come along with their family’s favourite food for us all to try and the recipe of it to go in a book of people’s favourite recipes which Tenby Town Council is putting together."