This week's gallery features some fascinating pictures of well-known Pembrokeshire locations, as well as some glorious sunsets, a secret garden and a couple of four-legged friends.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.





And if you'd like to join the 3,200 members of the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

What a view!





Looking over Neyland Marina and the Cleddau, with Pembroke Dock beyond. (Image: Tom John)

Paws for a paddle

Someone's enjoying the water at Lower Town, Fishguard! (Image: Christopher Walters)

Dam fine

A great view of the expanse of Llys Y Fran. (Image: Nick Cleary)

Harbour light

Amazing light on Tenby Harbour. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

Sundown scene

A gorgeous sunset at Abercastle. (Image: Maggie Leeming)

Stag-tastic

A magnificent red stag at Great Wedlock Farm and Deer Park. (Image: L&J Photography)