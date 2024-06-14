The coast path between Wiseman’s Bridge and Coppet Hall/Saundersfoot, known as the Tramway, experienced ‘substantial rock falls’ late last year and in January.

The January major fall happened at the Coppet Hall end of this section of path, while the November landslides were closer toward the Wisemans Bridge end of the path.

Pembrokeshire County Council has said that the work to stabilise the cliffs and tunnels so that the path can be re-opened is likely to cost around £600,000, with funding coming either from outside agencies or the council budget.

Welsh Government Active travel fund grants were recently awarded for the works, with £452,000 to build a shared use path at The Ridgeway/The Incline, Saundersfoot, and £300,019 for Wisemans Bridge.

At the March meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members backed the works, with a hoped-for finish date of this summer.

“If we do not restore the route, it could lead to process to permanently close this section of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path and a National Cycle Route,” members heard.

“There is an alternative, signed diversionary route in place at the moment; however, this route (given the steep topography) is not suitable for less-able users or cyclists.

“The on-road section has considerable gradients, few safe refuges from oncoming vehicles, and is considerably longer.

“Furthermore, many of the local residents and businesses in the area depend on the link to access work, retail and health facilities in the area. Businesses depend upon the link during the summer months to attract tourists to the area and support the local economy.

“These factors, when taken into consideration against the likely costs of undertaking the works and the wider health and well-being benefits provided, indicate that restoring the route is the preferred option.”

A spokesman for Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “The contract for the cliff stabilisation works has been awarded to iBEX Technical Access who have extensive experience of this type of work and have worked in the Saundersfoot area previously.

“A third landslip has occurred since the contract was awarded which also has to be repaired. However, works are progressing well.”

Recently, barriers and warning signs have been in place at the entrance to the ‘short tunnel’ – the first of the two which lead from Coppet Hall to Wisemans Bridge, along with fencing on the Wisemans side.

But the signs had been ignored by some people, along with damage caused, a gate later put in place on the Coppet Hall side.

Fencing on the opposite side has also been targeted, with a hole cut through.