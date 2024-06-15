What is described as ‘a sharing event’ for 'Allen Raine: the opera?' will be held at Yr Hen Gapel, on Friday, June 21 at 8pm.

Allen Raine is the pseudonym of Anne Adalisa Beynon Puddicombe (1836-1908) whose works include the revival-based novel Queen of the Rushes.

Her works are set in and around a fictionalised Aberporth and Tresaith, where she also lived.

“The project has consisted of a series of workshops exploring what it might mean to create opera collaboratively,” said a spokesperson.

“This event will share this process and some of the material gathered - all are welcome to attend.

The project has been funded by the Arts Council of Wales through their CREATE scheme with support from the Allen Raine Celebration Society and Aberporth Village Hall.