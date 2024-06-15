A GRANT which has been hailed as a potential lifeline for Cardigan’s traditional Barley Saturday parade has been secured by Cardigan Town Council, it has been confirmed.
Members were told at their latest meeting of their successful bid for a UKSPF grant from Cynnal y Cardi to purchase road closure equipment to meet the required standards dictated by Ceredigion County Council CC when applying for road closures.
The grant total is £7,038.60 with match funding of £1,759.65 from the council.
It will enable the purchase of a large stock of road signs, 20 radios and a LANTRA-approved training course ‘Road closures for community events’ for 12 volunteers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel