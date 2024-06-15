Members were told at their latest meeting of their successful bid for a UKSPF grant from Cynnal y Cardi to purchase road closure equipment to meet the required standards dictated by Ceredigion County Council CC when applying for road closures.

The grant total is £7,038.60 with match funding of £1,759.65 from the council.

It will enable the purchase of a large stock of road signs, 20 radios and a LANTRA-approved training course ‘Road closures for community events’ for 12 volunteers.