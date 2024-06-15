A GRANT which has been hailed as a potential lifeline for Cardigan’s traditional Barley Saturday parade has been secured by Cardigan Town Council, it has been confirmed.

Members were told at their latest meeting of their successful bid for a UKSPF grant from Cynnal y Cardi to purchase road closure equipment to meet the required standards dictated by Ceredigion County Council CC when applying for road closures.

The grant total is £7,038.60 with match funding of £1,759.65 from the council.

It will enable the purchase of a large stock of road signs, 20 radios and a LANTRA-approved training course ‘Road closures for community events’ for 12 volunteers.