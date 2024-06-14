Harlech Foodservice recently acquired Celtic Foodservices, considering the Pembroke Dock-based company as a "perfect fit".

This acquisition marks a significant advancement in Harlech's expansive £6million initiative, projected to create 150 new jobs.

Notably, this expansion comes on the heels of Harlech's recent depot opening in Carmarthen, where they have already recruited 15 new sales personnel and drivers.

Harlech has been experiencing robust growth over the past three years, boasting a spike in sales from £32million to a record turnover of roughly £50million while maintaining profit at an unprecedented high of more than £2million.

Harlech, whose other bases are located in Merthyr Tydfil, Criccieth in Gwynedd, and Chester, is responding to the burgeoning demand from consumers in south west Wales, particularly those within the hospitality sector.

All 12 employees from Celtic Foodservices, including director Jason Davies, will be joining Harlech, with the existing premises in Pembroke Dock also incorporated into the new organisation.

David Cattrall, Harlech's managing director, expressed his enthusiasm stating: "I am delighted we have successfully acquired Celtic Foodservice and this strategic acquisition is a significant step forward in our mission to expand our footprint into South Wales.

"Celtic Foodservice has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers.

"By integrating Celtic Foodservice into our operations, we are poised to deliver even greater value to our customers through an expanded range of products, improved logistics, and enhanced customer service capabilities.

"I am excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and am committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all Celtic Foodservice customers and employees."

Mr Cattrall added that the company is addressing the challenges faced by hotels, pubs, and restaurants with decisive competitiveness.

He stated: "There is clearly a big appetite for our approach in disrupting the way foodservice companies have traditionally operated.

"We have rejected the common practice of having inflated prices and increasing ‘negotiated’ prices without notice.

"Instead, we have launched our new Trust Our Prices strategy with transparent and competitive pricing, backed up by excellent customer service.

"And to make life easier our customers can order up to 10pm, with next day deliveries six days a week.

"The acquisition of Celtic Foodservices is another new and important milestone our drive to provide a first class service to new and existing customers in every single corner of Wales."