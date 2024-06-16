Jess joins PAVS having worked for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office for 25 years. Her role has seen her work around the globe with involvement in aid programmes, supporting international crises, and organising major events such as the Coronation.

Since moving to Pembrokeshire five years ago, she has been keen to bring her skills and experience to her local community. Jess says “the opportunity to lead PAVS – with its strong reputation and track record of making a difference to the voluntary sector, communities, and individuals – was too compelling. I will be stepping into some big shoes though!”.

Sue Leonard, current Chief Officer notes “PAVS is a great organisation and one that I have been proud to lead over the past 16 years. I can’t quite believe that I have reached retirement age and that the time has come to hand over to someone new. I am confident that Jess brings an excellent skills set to the PAVS team alongside a genuine commitment to the County. I know the Association will be in safe hands for the future.”

“With Sue’s retirement we knew we would have big shoes to fill, and tasked ourselves with finding a new inspirational leader to support the great work PAVS carries out,” says Claire Incledon, Chair of the Board of Trustees, “we are delighted to have appointed Jess and are confident that she will continue to develop PAVS and support the vital work of the third sector in our community”.

Jess is due to start her new role at PAVS in mid-August and is looking forward to getting to know our members and partners over the weeks that follow. In the meantime, you are welcome to come and meet Jess and say goodbye to Sue in the Community Zone at the Pembrokeshire County Show, taking place on 14th and 15th August 2024.