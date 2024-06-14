The SCAFFOLD tool has been brought into action for the first time in the UK by the International Institute for Creative Entrepreneurial Development (IICED) at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) to empower curriculum managers.

The primary aim of this strategic partnership is to enable curriculum managers to incorporate unique educational strategies related to green and digital transitions and the Curriculum for Wales, Successful Futures.

Hazel Israel from UWTSD said: "This ground-breaking training session, held at Pembrokeshire College, marks the UK debut of the SCAFFOLD tool."

She said the tool "is specifically tailored to meet the needs of modern educators and curriculum managers."

The tool was developed by the European Training Foundation (ETF) and the Joint Research Centre (JRC) with significant contributions from UWTSD’s IICED.

A workshop at Pembrokeshire College saw curriculum managers across various departments familiarise themselves with the SCAFFOLD tool.

The tool promotes entrepreneurial, green and digital competences to aid educators in preparing dynamic, future-oriented learning activities.

Assistant principal of Pembrokeshire College, Jackie Mathias, said: "By adopting the SCAFFOLD tool and EntreComp framework here at Pembrokeshire College, we are not just updating our teaching methods; we are leading the way in preparing our educators and students for the significant shifts towards sustainability and digital technology.

"Our ambition is to be at the forefront of the green and digital transition."

The collaboration between Pembrokeshire College and UWTSD showcases the potential of partnerships in driving forward educational practices that actively support significant societal and technological trends.

Curriculum development manager, Hayley Williams, said: "This initiative also highlights the adaptability of the SCAFFOLD tool to diverse educational settings, reinforcing its effectiveness across all faculties regardless of subject area."

Pembrokeshire College continues to pledge its commitment to integrating pioneering tools and teaching strategies to its curriculum in order to better prepare students for the challenges of the 21st-century world.

The successful integration of the SCAFFOLD tool sets a fresh standard for educational innovation in Wales and beyond.