It was held on June 5 in honour of Volunteers Week.

The event highlighted the input from its team of 104 volunteers who have clocked up a total of 14,200 hours of dedicated service.

Donna Evans won the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Wayne Duignan and Vicky Cresswell made history as the first recipients of the 1,000 Hour Awards, which acknowledge their outstanding dedication to VC Gallery's mission and objectives.

The Gallery worked alongside the Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) to award certificates and honours to the volunteers.

The ceremony became a lively event filled with music from Tom and Abz.

The gathering also provided a buffet and space for friends of the VC Gallery to join in recognising the volunteers' impact.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including the mayor of Pembroke Dock, the mayor of Pembroke, Councillor Michelle Wiggins and Police Community Support Officer Nadia, all of whom the Gallery greatly appreciates for their ongoing support.

The VC Gallery expressed its gratitude towards the National Lottery and BCT for funding the volunteer coordinator post, which has significantly aided in organising and expanding their volunteer program.

The Gallery anticipates the growth of its volunteer force and aims to launch new projects dedicated to community support, particularly focusing on aiding veterans.

Those interested in volunteering at VC Gallery may reach out to Esther Fenneberg at 01646 685688.