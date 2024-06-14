Future generations commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker, believes there is untapped potential in the seaweed industry that could significantly benefit the economy and environment.

This view was shared while Mr Walker was co-hosting an event with The Earthshot Prize, which marked an exploration into furthering the seaweed industry.

The event, dubbed A Seaweed Future in Wales, was held at Cardiff Metropolitan University with The Prince of Wales in attendance. The Prince of Wales is the president of Earthshot Prize.

The gathering looked into the leading innovation in seaweed cultivation and how ongoing investment and support could help build a progressive seaweed farming industry.

A recently concluded 12-month research project titled 'Project Madoc' by the Seaweed Alliance has found that half of Wales' marine region is suitable for kelp cultivation.

This suggests an opportunity for the country to develop a sustainable, regenerative industry leading to an improved environment and eco-friendly sustenance.

Seaweed farming, also known as ‘regenerative ocean farming’, is being hailed for the potential positive impact it could have on the environment.

By providing habitat, nursery grounds and shelter for a variety of marine life, seaweed farms could play a critical role in marine biodiversity.

Seaweed also acts as a natural filter, absorbing carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus from the ocean, thus improving water quality and aiding other marine species.

Mr Walker said: "With a coastline of 1,680 miles and being surrounded by water on three sides, it seems obvious for Wales to be exploring the benefits of seaweed and a new blue economy."

He also added that he'd been enthralled by the results he'd seen of the current work on seaweed farming in Wales and was excited about the potential benefits including job creation, an improved food system and a considerable reduction in climate change impacts.

In addition to the event, the attendees included representatives from Câr-y-Môr, a leading company in regenerative seaweed farming based in Pembrokeshire. The commissioner used Câr-y-Môr to film his Cymru Can seven-year strategy video.

Using the Well-being of Future Generations Act, the community benefits society based in St David’s, Pembrokeshire overturned a short-term marine license, recently obtaining a 20-year permit to produce sustainable Welsh seaweed and farm native oysters and mussels off the coast at Ramsey Sound.

Director of WWF Cymru, Gareth Clubb, also provided a climate perspective saying: "WWF has been supporting the development of regenerative seaweed farming for a number of years, due to its ability to bring benefits for our climate, it being a source of healthy food, its ability to improve ocean health, and it can help diversify the livelihoods of people living in often peripheral communities."