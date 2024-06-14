Hywel Dda University Health Board’s (UHB) Arts Boost programme aims to diminish feelings of distress and bolster mental health through the arts.

The programme is open to children and young people aged 12-17 connected to the Specialist Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service (S-CAMHS) in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, and Pembrokeshire.

The opportunity enables interaction through creativity, led by the likes of Span Arts in Pembrokeshire, People Speak Up in Carmarthenshire, and Small World Theatre in Ceredigion.

Angela Lodwick, assistant director mental health and learning disabilities for Hywel Dda UHB said: "Over three previous programmes, we have found that engaging with creative artist-led creative activities helps children and young people to improve their well-being and reduce feelings of distress and develop creative coping skills for life.

"Activities delivered with our art partners help create a safe space to allow for recovery, promote resilience and coping skills and increase a sense of empowerment."

The Arts Boost initiative is based on a growing body of evidence supporting the crucial role arts play in healthcare, particularly in enhancing wellbeing, self-confidence, self-esteem, and self-expression.

The project is part of the nationwide Arts and Minds programme, funded by the Baring Foundation and the Arts Council of Wales.

Those interested and meeting the criteria or needing more information can speak to their current primary mental health clinician, send an email SCAMHS.HDD@wales.nhs.uk or contact lead for psychological therapies S-CAMHS, Katie O’Shea.