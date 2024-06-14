Attendees will hear about its progress and future development plans, with its senior management team and board members delivering reports.

The past year has seen the Port mark its 65th year by reaching an outstanding revenue achievement, exceeding £40m for the first time in its history.

This success reflects both the dedication of the Port's staff and the strength of its flourishing partnerships with local and international stakeholders.

Attendees will hear about the importance of strong Port operations in supporting a successful community.

They will receive updates on proposed significant investments, such as the enhancement of the Port’s world-class pilotage services along the waterfront.

An emphasis will be placed on plans to become a major player in supporting floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea from Pembroke Port.

Furthermore, there will be detailed information about the recent collaboration with The Celtic Collection concerning the acquisition of the St Brides Spa Hotel.

(Image: Port of Milford Haven)

CEO at the Port of Milford Haven, Tom Sawyer, said: "As a trust port, we are accountable to all of our stakeholders; Port users and those whose livelihoods and welfare depend upon us.

"Our Annual Stakeholder Meetings are the perfect opportunity to talk to us about the Port’s performance, as well as our developments and investments across Pembrokeshire.

"They are public events, open to anyone who would like to know more about our plans, or who may have queries about our activities."

The meetings will take place on June 19, 5.30pm to 8pm at the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, and June 21, 10.30am to 1pm at Pater Hall, Pembroke Dock.

To register, visit www.mhpa.co.uk/ASM, email prdepartment@mhpa.co.uk or call 01646 696100.

Attendance must be registered by Monday, June 17.