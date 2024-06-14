Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water staff have dedicated more than 732 hours to supporting community groups and organisations across Wales.

More than 46 groups in Wales have benefited from their efforts.

The year-long campaign culminated in Volunteering Week, between June 3-7, with daily events hosted in communities.

Welsh Water staff are given the opportunity to dedicate a day to volunteering each year, and with workplaces across Wales and into parts of England, their reach is vast.

The not-for-profit company is committed not only to enhancing the environment and supporting communities but also to ensuring the well-being of its staff through these initiatives.

Welsh Water's volunteering activities are wide-ranging and include everything from litter-picking, working at animal rescue centres to helping children with disabilities.

Other activities include tree planting and assisting in the enhancement of outdoor spaces.

Highlights of Volunteering Week in the east of the country included litter picking, clearing large woodland areas, moving fallen trees and even helping set up a new nursery in Newport.

The Wibli Wobli nursery benefitted from the assistance of Welsh Water and Envolve Infrastructure, with volunteers dedicating their time and resources to transforming the outdoor space and preparing flower beds.

Natasha Baker, the director of Wibli Wobli said: "We are grateful for the support from Welsh Water and their contracts partners, Envolve.

"We absolutely love our garden area which looks fantastic and Welsh Water volunteers were a huge help to get us ready to open in time.

"Through the support of community groups alike, the nursery is now able to continue providing Welsh Language childcare and employment in Newport."

The completion of the project has enabled Wibli Wobli to become Newport’s first Welsh language childcare facility that can accept babies under two years of age.

Claire Roberts, head of community engagement for Welsh Water said: "We’re proud to have supported so many incredible causes throughout Volunteering Week, and over the last 12 months.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, customers are at the heart of everything we do.

"We already play a key role in our communities by providing the most essential of services – clean drinking water and treating wastewater before returning it back to the environment and we’re delighted to support local charities and organisations in this way.

"We've also partnered with Keep Wales Tidy to set up official Keep Wales Tidy hubs and litter-free zones at our offices in Linea and Kinmel Park.

"This inspiring initiative not only enhances our local environment but presents a tremendous opportunity for colleagues to come together and prioritise their well-being."