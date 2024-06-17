Designed for children aged five to seven, the multi-sport sessions provide a range of activities every Thursday.

They run from 4.15pm to 5pm during term time at Haverfordwest High VC School.

The sessions, provided by Sport Pembrokeshire staff and assisted by Haverfordwest High young ambassadors, give children the chance to engage with representatives from local clubs.

The clubs aim to provide vital information about pursuing interests in specific sports.

Parents or carers are encouraged to sign up their children via an online form.

Dan Bellis from Sport Pembrokeshire said: "It is great to see so many young people enjoying Sport and being physically active.

"The multi-sport sessions are great as they allow youngsters to try out so many different games and activities which really helps them to learn and develop."