The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has been educating students in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire about important beach safety information.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution's beach lifeguards have recently conducted the Meet the Lifeguards program, visiting 172 primary schools and seven secondary schools across Wales.

They've successfully delivered their safety teachings to a total of 26,784 pupils.

Specifically, in Ceredigion, the lifeguards interacted with 4,133 pupils from 29 primary schools and two secondary schools.

In Pembrokeshire, 8,408 pupils across 48 primary and five secondary schools were informed, while in Carmarthenshire, 1,638 children from 15 primary schools were enlightened about beach safety.

Preparing ahead of the summer holidays, the lifeguards provided essential beach and water safety information.

The educational presentation contained four substantial safety points the youngsters should remember: Stop and think, Stay together, Float to Live, and calling 999 or 112, if they need to report a coastal crisis.

RNLI water safety education manager Anthony Jones shared his team's experience.

Mr Jones said: "Our lifeguards thoroughly enjoyed heading back to schools to deliver the Meet the Lifeguard talks.

"The 45-minute sessions are a great way for the RNLI to deliver our key safety messages to young people ahead of the summer season."

During these interactive sessions, kids are taught to prepare for a safe costal trip by always visiting a beach with a lifeguard.

These lessons help children discern safe swimming areas, identify risks in and around the water and understand the importance of buddy-system while at the beach.

In addition to these expert-led sessions, the youngsters are taught to call 999 or 112 in case of emergency.

Mr Jones reinforced the objective of these engagements saying: "These interactive sessions are a great way for children to learn how to stay safe at the beach, to familiarise themselves with the purpose of our flags and to encourage the children to share their knowledge with their friends and families."

To further bolster safety, the RNLI directs everyone to find their closest lifeguarded beach by visiting the RNLI website.