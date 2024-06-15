Police attended the address of Owen Maddocks’ mum on June 15 last year to speak with the defendant over an unrelated matter, prosecutor Ieuan Rees said.

In Maddocks’ room, they discovered “a large quantity of cash” – totalling £4,905 – as well as 1.284kg of cannabis, around 147 MDMA tablets, as well as a total of around 18 grams of cocaine.

Maddocks was arrested and gave a prepared statement in interview. He was released on bail as officers continued their investigations.

On April 5, Maddocks was the passenger in a car that was pulled over by the police. He admitted having cannabis on him, as well as at his flat and at his mum’s house.

In total, officers recovered a further 72 grams of cannabis, Mr Rees said.

Again, Maddocks gave a prepared statement in interview saying that he had a drug debt and he sold drugs to known users.

Mr Rees said the April offence was committed whilst Maddocks was on bail for the first offences.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Maddocks, of Hywel Road in Haverfordwest, had eight previous convictions, none of which were for drug offences.

He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, possession of MDMA and possessing criminal property – relating to the cash – all from June 15.

He also admitted a second charge of possessing cannabis with intent to supply on April 5.

Cannabis dealer Owen Maddocks has been jailed for a series of drug offences. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Dean Pulling, in mitigation, said: “The defendant was primarily involved in the supply of cannabis, and the cocaine was very much a side-line.

“He felt a degree of pressure to commit the offence in April because he had to make up the shortfall of cash that was seized from his mother’s.

“Demands were being made of him to make good that debt.

“This is his first experience of custody. It’s not been an easy experience and he’s seen some difficult things.”

Mr Pulling said Maddocks was first introduced to cannabis when he was nine-years-old, however he was now drug-free.

Judge Catherine Richards sentenced 23-year-old Maddocks to a total of two years for the June 15 offences, and six months, running consecutively, for the April offence.

She also sentenced the defendant for an additional month for breaching a suspended sentence order.

Judge Richards ordered that the £4,905 that was seized was to be used by Dyfed-Powys Police in their work combatting drug trafficking.