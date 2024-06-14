Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day on Sunday (June 16)? Something that's a little different from the standard socks, wine and/or chocolates.

Don't worry Greggs has you covered.

How to claim a free Bacon roll from Greggs this weekend

If you are looking for a tasty option for Dad for Father's Day this weekend, Greggs is offering free bacon rolls.

This offer is only available for a limited time - on Sunday (June 16) until 11am - so you'll need to be quick.

To get your free bacon roll all you have to do is place an order of more than £15 via Just Eat or Uber Eats. And that's it.

It's that simple.

Once you have done that you will be able to add a bacon butty with ketchup or brown sauce to your order for free.

Greggs said: "While he might say there is nothing more he needs, there is truly nothing that says ‘I love you’ like a fresh bacon butty."

Greggs Gift Cards available for Father's Day

Not only is the British bakery chain offering free bacon rolls on Sunday, but you can now also buy a personalised online Greggs Gift Card (physical versions are also available).

Each gift card can store between £5 and £50.

More information and/or to order your personalised gift card visit the Greggs website (a link to which can be found above).