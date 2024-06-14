Greggs, in partnership with Heinz, are giving away free bacon rolls this weekend to help celebrate Father's Day.
Looking for the perfect gift for Father's Day on Sunday (June 16)? Something that's a little different from the standard socks, wine and/or chocolates.
Don't worry Greggs has you covered.
How to claim a free Bacon roll from Greggs this weekend
If you are looking for a tasty option for Dad for Father's Day this weekend, Greggs is offering free bacon rolls.
How to save money?
This offer is only available for a limited time - on Sunday (June 16) until 11am - so you'll need to be quick.
To get your free bacon roll all you have to do is place an order of more than £15 via Just Eat or Uber Eats. And that's it.
It's that simple.
Once you have done that you will be able to add a bacon butty with ketchup or brown sauce to your order for free.
Greggs said: "While he might say there is nothing more he needs, there is truly nothing that says ‘I love you’ like a fresh bacon butty."
Greggs Gift Cards available for Father's Day
Not only is the British bakery chain offering free bacon rolls on Sunday, but you can now also buy a personalised online Greggs Gift Card (physical versions are also available).
Each gift card can store between £5 and £50.
More information and/or to order your personalised gift card visit the Greggs website (a link to which can be found above).
