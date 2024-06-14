The A477 between Red Roses And Llanddowror was closed in both directions throughout yesterday evening, Thursday June 13,and into the early hours of this morning, Friday June 14, as a result of the two-vehicle collision.

AA Roadwatch reported that the subsequent road closure for crash investigation work took place between the Llanddowror turnoff and the BP petrol station.

Dyfed-Powys Police in a Facebook post late last night said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is in attendance at a two-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 4pm today, Thursday 13th June 2024.

"The A477 between Llanddowror and Red Roses remains closed with diversions in place.

"Sadly, two people have died and two others remain in hospital.

"Road users are advised to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

It is anticipated that the road will remain closed for some time.”

Officers reported this morning that the road is now open, and thanked drivers for their patience during the closure period.

Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for further information on the incident.