Dwr Cymru Welsh Water will be carrying out the work on St John's Hill, Tenby overnight on Tuesday June 18.

The road will be closed to vehicles from its junction with The Norton to Number 7 St John's Hill from 6pm on Tuesday June 18 to 6am on Wednesday June 19.

Pembrokeshire County Council, which has issued the closure notice, said that the one way order on St John's Hill will be temporarily suspended to enable limited two way traffic flow to properties.

Alternative route for vehicles will be The Norton, Narberth Road, The Maudlins/Broadwell Hayes and The Green. Pedestrian access will be maintained.