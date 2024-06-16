Pembrokeshire County Council, in an application before Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, seeks approval for canopies to cover school yards at Ysgol Bro Ingli, Long Street, Newport.

A supporting letter, sent through agent Harries Planning Design Management, said: “This application seeks to provide two new canopies/coverings to two open areas within Ysgol Bro Ingli.

“These coverings seek to allow parts of the school to be useable during inclement weather, especially the yard area. The canopies will be constructed with transparent materials to ensure adequate light and to ensure that no external lighting will be required.

“The proposal also seeks to propose a doorway to the north elevation of yard 2 to provide wheelchair accessible access to the covered area from the neighbouring building.

“The proposed canopies are within the grounds of the existing school. They do not seek to intensify the use on site, just to simply provide additional areas during inclement weather. Therefore, they will not create any negative impact on the surrounding areas.”

The application will be considered by national park planners at a later date.