During this Loneliness Awareness Week (10-16 June) some 600,000 older people will have left their home just once, and around one in five of them will have had no contact with family, friends or neighbours.

When I recently took over as CEO of Re-engage, the only UK-wide charity focusing on reducing loneliness and isolation among people aged 75 and over, I was horrified to discover the extent of the problem.

Having listened to the stories of some of those we support through our monthly free tea parties, activity groups and call befriending services, I now understand just how damaging loneliness is for many older people.

In Pembrokeshire there are around 9,000 older people living alone. One, 89-year-old Alice, told me: “I’m at home every day. It’s like being in prison.”

With around half of those aged 75 and over in England living alone- that’s two million people- it’s clear to see the mountain we have to climb. Every week nearly 100 older people are referred to us for support. Re-engage plays a vital role in combatting this problem through its 9,000 volunteers who collectively spend hundreds of hours every month to support the 6,900 older people who use our services and who would otherwise have no lifeline to the outside world.

Nearly nine in ten of the older people we help say joining Re-engage has had a positive impact on their lives and they have made new friends.

Next year is Re-engage's 60th anniversary and we hope your readers’ generous support will enable us to continue to run our services in Wales. If you know an older person who may benefit from our services or if you would like to volunteer for Re-engage or donate please visit Re-engage: charity supporting older people (reengage.org.uk) or you can call 0800 716543 T

Thank you. Jenny Willott, CEO Re-engage.

(P.S. After attending one of our tea parties Alice said: “It’s lovely to have something to look forward to. I now feel part of something.”)