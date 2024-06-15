Pobl Group, Lovell Partnership Limited and Pembrokeshire County Council have teamed up, with backing from the Welsh Government's Social Housing Grant, to start work on phase one of the project.

The partnership will initially deliver 115 homes to meet the growing demand and needs of the community in Haverfordwest.

Augustus Grange, the proposed development, will be built just off St David’s Road and will include 42 homes for social rent, 37 for shared ownership, along with 36 homes for sale by Lovell. The homes will be a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

The selected location for the development was strategic, aspiring to deliver a living community easily accessible to the amenities in the town. It also came from a demand for affordable housing in the area.

Welsh Government cabinet secretary for housing, local government and planning, Julie James, said: "I am pleased to see that more than £8.6m is being provided through our Social Housing Grant to support the development, specifically in the creation of 42 homes for social rent.

"Increasing the number of affordable homes we have available is vital for our communities and we will continue our work to ensure more people are able to rent or buy affordably in their local communities.

"This development plays a key role in developing the area of Haverfordwest, which is an incredibly desirable place to live, and I look forward to seeing how it progresses."

Adam Roberts, head of development (West) at Pobl, said: "We are proud to partner with Lovell to increase the supply of affordable homes in Pembrokeshire.

"Augustus Grange represents a significant step forward in our mission to create vibrant communities where people can thrive."

Construction on the project began in May 2024, with expectations for phase one to be completed by December 2026.

To inspire potential homeowners, the sales cabin and show home are projected to open in November 2024, giving the community a chance to envisage the future of Augustus Grange.

Neil Barber, executive director– property and investment at Pobl Group, reaffirmed the company's commitment to helping the cause of housing supply in the region.

He said: "We are delighted to be working in Pembrokeshire in collaboration with Pembrokeshire County Council and Lovell Partnership, where we can make a difference to the housing supply and bring our experience of great placemaking and delivering mixed tenure sites of this scale."

Augustus Grange isn’t just providing homes, it's also contributing to a more sustainable future with features like air source heat pumps and solar panels.

It’s a testament to Pobl’s commitment to a greener tomorrow.