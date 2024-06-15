The closure is to enable Dwr Cymru Welsh Water to carry out water mains repairs.

The section of road affected is between Lampeter Velfrey and Trevaughan, Whitland and it will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Monday June 17.

People are advised that if they are planning to use this road to reach Parc Gwyn then they should use an alternative route.

The road closure area is shown by the dotted line. (Image: Dwr Cymru Welsh Water)

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water has stated it intends to complete the work within the six-hour window on Monday, but the road closure notice could be in force for a maximum duratio of five days if necessary.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.