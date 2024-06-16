Charlotte Harding, 38, of Murray Road in Milford Haven, was alleged to have crashed an Audi A3 in to paramedic Sean Luby, who was riding his Honda motorbike on the A4076 Steynton Road at around 5.10pm on January 29 last year.

Mr Luby was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in a critical condition.

Appearing in the dock at Swansea Crown Court, Harding pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving.

She will now be sentenced on August 9.

Judge Paul Thomas KC indicated that although the case passed the custody threshold, Harding – who has no previous convictions – was likely to receive a suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Sian Cutter said that Mr Luby had suffered “both grave and life-threatening injuries” in the crash.

Ian Bridge, representing Harding, told the court that she was “distraught” about what had happened.

Harding received an interim driving disqualification until the date of her sentencing.

Following the crash, Mr Luby’s colleagues set up a JustGiving page to support his family with the travel and accommodation costs whilst he was in hospital.

This received an incredible response, with almost £6,000 raised in less than two days, and the total amount raised reaching £11,145.