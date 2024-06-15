The RNLI is encouraging those planning a trip to the coast to visit a lifeguarded beach.

Vinny Vincent, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor for Swansea, said: "There are plenty of lifeguarded beaches around Wales to choose from. Remember to swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags, or surf, kayak or stand-up paddleboard between the black and white flags.

"The lifeguards position the flags in the safest area of the beach, if you see a red flag the lifeguards have deemed that area of the beach as unsafe. If you ever have any questions, feel free to approach the lifeguards.’

From Saturday June 15, RNLI lifeguards will be patrolling from 10am-6pm at the following locations in west Wales.

Pembrokeshire

Full-time patrols will begin this weekend at Newport Sands, Poppit Sands, Whitesands, Newgale Central and South, Broad Haven, Freshwater West, Tenby North, Tenby Castle, Tenby South and Saundersfoot.

Ceredigion

Borth and Llangrannog are being patrolled full time. Aberystwyth North and South, New Quay, Tresaith and Aberporth are all being patrolled on weekends only up until July 13 when full-time patrols will begin.

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead, said: ‘If you’re visiting the coast, remember to visit a lifeguarded beach. It's safest not to go into the water alone - the person you're with can help you stay safe. And ensure that you’re always carrying a mobile phone.

‘If you unexpectedly find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to live.

"If you see anyone else in difficulty anywhere along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard."

To find your nearest lifeguarded beach visit: Lifeguarded Beaches - Find Your Nearest Lifeguarded Beach (rnli.org)