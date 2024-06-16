A MAN has been banned from the roads after being caught driving whilst high on cocaine on Christmas Eve.
Benjamin Rixon, 42, of the A478 at Llandissilio, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 11.
It was alleged that Rixon was driving a Volkswagen Caddy van on the A478 between Penblewin and Clynderwen on December 24, 2023.
When tested, he recorded having 380 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 50µg/L.
He admitted drug driving, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Rixon was also fined £120, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.
