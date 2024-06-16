Benjamin Rixon, 42, of the A478 at Llandissilio, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 11.

It was alleged that Rixon was driving a Volkswagen Caddy van on the A478 between Penblewin and Clynderwen on December 24, 2023.

When tested, he recorded having 380 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 50µg/L.

He admitted drug driving, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Rixon was also fined £120, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.