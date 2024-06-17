The study revealed that 71 per cent of individuals who know someone affected by such a loss would like guidance on initiating sensitive conversations.

Another impactful statistic from the research indicated that a quarter of Welsh residents personally touched by baby or pregnancy loss felt disregarded when no one asked them about their experience.

On a more encouraging note, the majority of those who were given a chance to verbalise their ordeal stated they felt relieved to be able to disclose their feelings - more specifically, 55 per cent said they felt unburdened, while 32 per cent cited a feeling of their baby mattering.

Sands’ chief executive, Clea Harmer, touched on this subject, saying: "Talking to someone about pregnancy loss or the death of their baby can sometimes feel difficult, and you might be worried about saying the wrong thing.

"But bereaved parents tell us that when friends, family and colleagues reach out and connect, it lets them know they aren't alone with their grief.

"It can be as simple as saying ‘I’m so sorry, would you like to talk about your baby?’"

Ms Harmer went on to highlight the cultural shift around discussing baby and pregnancy loss, noting how TV shows, celebrities, and social media influencers are playing a role in breaking the silence, although she conceded that roadblocks still exist.

Ruth and Barry Mason, sadly lost their sons George and Harry in August 2018.

Ms Mason spoke of her heartrending journey, saying: "Facing people that you know and love after experiencing pregnancy or baby loss, is emotional, difficult and often painful.

"Navigating that time was difficult but hopefully, by sharing our experience with others, particularly through Sands’ Finding the Words campaign, we can support people to find the right words and break the silence around pregnancy loss and baby loss."

The survey also looked at participants’ confidence when speaking about the loss with different people - partners (71 per cent), family members and friends (both at 65 per cent). The figures, however, dropped considerably when dealing with work colleagues or acquaintances from communities.

Sands’ survey also touched on the impact in the workplace, with 78 per cent of bereaved parents returning to work but almost half felt their loss was ignored by their co-workers.

This lack of acknowledgement led 29 per cent to feel they and their baby didn't matter, 9 per cent reported feeling isolated and lonely, while 12 per cent left their job due to the lack of discussion about their loss.

On the other hand, positive dialogue in the workplace made bereaved parents feel supported, heard, and helped manage work relationships.

The charity is now urging small and medium-sized businesses to take advantage of its free Bereavement in the Workplace Training.

Their Finding the Words campaign is also promoting conversation starters and supportive advice to aid those in communicating with people affected by pregnancy and baby loss.

This awareness and open discussion around baby loss are aimed at fostering more compassionate communities where grieving parents can freely express their feelings, assured that they won’t be overlooked or their loss brushed aside.