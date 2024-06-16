Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

JAKE BOWMAN-DAVIES, 26, of Lighthouse Drive in Llanstadwell, has admitted criminal damage.

Bowman-Davies was alleged to have caused damage worth £120 to a Renault Clio in Milford Haven on February 24.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 10.

Bowman-Davies was ordered to pay a fine of £80, costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

He must also pay the owner of the car £120 in compensation.

LIAM BEARD, 34, of Freemantle Road, in the Eastville area of Bristol, was caught driving high on cocaine.

Beard was driving a Ford Fiesta on South Road in Pembroke on December 14. When tested, he recorded having 800 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood. The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 50µg/L.

He admitted drug driving at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 11, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Beard was also fined £120, and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

PHILIP O'CONNELL, 66, of Abbots Close in Haverfordwest, has been banned from the roads for three years after being caught behind the wheel whilst high on cocaine.

O’Connell was driving an Audi A4 on the A40 at Scotchwell on January 12. When tested, he recorded having 446µg/L of benzoylecgonine in his blood – almost nine times the legal limit.

The defendant pleaded guilty to drug-driving, and received a driving ban at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 11.

O’Connell was also fined £120 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.

CHRISTIAN TEELEY, 20, of Vicary Crescent in Hakin, was drunk and disorderly in Milford Haven.

Teeley was accused of behaving in a drunk and disorderly manner on Nelson Quay on May 19.

He admitted the offence at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 11.

Teeley was fined £40, and was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £16 surcharge.