Two other people were also taken to hospital after the collision which took place between Llanddowror and Red Roses, at around 4pm yesterday, Thursday June 13.

Dyfed-Powys Police attended the scene with three fire crews, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance.

Fire crews had to free one of the casualties from their car.

Two cars involved

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Two cars were involved – a black Jaguar and a black Ford Fiesta.

"The Jaguar was travelling westbound towards Pembrokeshire and the Fiesta was travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the collision.

"Sadly, a man (27) and a woman (25), both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries. Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Injuries

"Two other adults, aged 27 and 33, were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

"The road was closed for collision investigation and has since reopened."

Anyone who was travelling along this road at the relevant time and has dash camera footage is urged to contact us, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

The reference to quote is: DP-20240613-250”